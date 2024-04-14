Clarius Group LLC Has $484,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $98.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

