Clarius Group LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

