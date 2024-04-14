Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $152.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $161.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

