Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on JHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.89. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.23 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.