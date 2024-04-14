Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

