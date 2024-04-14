Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in British American Tobacco by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%.

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.