Clarius Group LLC Reduces Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 401.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,286 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 583.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 866,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNM opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNM. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

