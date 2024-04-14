Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $133.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

