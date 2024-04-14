Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,577,163,000 after acquiring an additional 325,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,424,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE EW opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.