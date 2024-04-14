Clarius Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $209.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.49.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.70.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

