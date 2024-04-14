Clarius Group LLC Sells 170 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.43 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.