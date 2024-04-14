Clarius Group LLC Sells 182 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $225,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 122.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after buying an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 173.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,062,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,937,000 after purchasing an additional 673,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

