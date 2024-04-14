Clarius Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,078,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,150,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $413.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $414.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.85 and a 1 year high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.