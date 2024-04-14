Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $27.00. 148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Clough Select Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Select Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Select Equity ETF stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned approximately 11.63% of Clough Select Equity ETF worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Clough Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser.

