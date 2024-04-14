CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Up 12.5%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 466,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 292,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
CMC Metals Trading Up 12.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.05.
CMC Metals Company Profile
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
