Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$70.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.25.

CCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 target price on Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

CCA stock opened at C$55.83 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.55.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of C$730.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$735.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.