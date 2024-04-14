Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$70.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.25.
CCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 target price on Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of C$730.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$735.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 EPS for the current year.
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
