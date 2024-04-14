Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, reports. Cogeco had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of C$751.91 million for the quarter.

Cogeco Stock Down 0.1 %

CGO opened at C$53.24 on Friday. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$44.62 and a 12 month high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.99, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$428.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.91.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Cogeco from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

