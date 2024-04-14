Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.93. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 7,642 shares traded.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

