Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) PT Lowered to $67.00

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,675.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,675.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $498,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,062.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,713. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 427,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

