Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Shares Down 0%

Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06. 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 15,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Colicity Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colicity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Colicity stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

About Colicity

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

