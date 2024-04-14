Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.41 and traded as high as C$5.09. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 46,445 shares.

Collective Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$312.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Collective Mining news, Director Paul Murphy sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.36, for a total transaction of C$76,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,855 shares of company stock valued at $246,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Collective Mining Company Profile

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

