Comparing Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) and Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for fuboTV and Fuji Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 3 3 0 2.50 Fuji Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

fuboTV currently has a consensus target price of $3.42, suggesting a potential upside of 135.63%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Fuji Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

39.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Fuji Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of fuboTV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares fuboTV and Fuji Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV -21.01% -72.09% -21.16% Fuji Media N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares fuboTV and Fuji Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.37 billion 0.32 -$287.45 million ($1.07) -1.36 Fuji Media N/A N/A N/A $100.40 0.14

Fuji Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV. fuboTV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fuji Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities. The Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts segment develops, leases, and manages office buildings; operates commercial facilities and restaurants; sells and leases apartments; and operates hotels and marine leisure facilities. The Other segment engages in IT system architecture and human resources, and overseas business development activities; the provision of market research services on media and lifestyles; and cultivation of new businesses. The company was formerly known as Fuji Television Network, Inc. Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

