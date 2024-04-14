Comparing Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI)

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -8.93% -21.74% -13.02% Nexalin Technology -4,185.46% -122.57% -97.00%

Volatility & Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology has a beta of 6.34, meaning that its stock price is 534% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $21.05 million 1.57 -$140,000.00 ($0.30) -18.20 Nexalin Technology $110,000.00 154.89 -$4.65 million N/A N/A

This table compares Precision Optics and Nexalin Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Precision Optics and Nexalin Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Precision Optics beats Nexalin Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

