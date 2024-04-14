Comparing Teekay (NYSE:TK) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay 10.28% 9.07% 7.03% Performance Shipping 63.28% 33.48% 21.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Teekay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Teekay has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Teekay and Performance Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.46 billion 0.45 $150.64 million $1.53 4.75 Performance Shipping $108.94 million 0.25 $69.41 million $1.91 1.16

Teekay has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Teekay and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Teekay beats Performance Shipping on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services. As of March 1, 2024, the company operated a fleet of approximately 53 owned and chartered-in vessels. It serves energy and utility companies, major oil traders, large oil consumers and petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of eight Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 851,825 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

