Comparing Vericity (VERY) & Its Rivals

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vericity to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Vericity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Vericity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vericity alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -5.57% -9.13% -1.23% Vericity Competitors 6.95% 12.51% 1.04%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $177.57 million -$9.89 million -16.69 Vericity Competitors $21.47 billion $1.35 billion -23,632.86

This table compares Vericity and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vericity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vericity. Vericity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Vericity has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vericity and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity Competitors 323 2132 1900 67 2.39

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 60.47%. Given Vericity’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vericity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Vericity competitors beat Vericity on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Vericity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Vericity, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.