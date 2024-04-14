Comparing Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) and K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) and K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. K+S Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Yara International ASA pays out 2,140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. K+S Aktiengesellschaft pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yara International ASA and K+S Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A K+S Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yara International ASA and K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $15.55 billion 0.50 $48.00 million $0.10 154.05 K+S Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.97 7.60

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than K+S Aktiengesellschaft. K+S Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yara International ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yara International ASA and K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 0.32% 3.67% 1.71% K+S Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yara International ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats K+S Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers. It also offers digital solutions, such as variable rate application solutions; N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted hardware; N-Tester, a handheld nitrogen measurement tool; YaraFX Insight, an agricultural API; and Atfarm, a digital toolbox for farmer. The company sells its products under YaraBela, YaraMila, YaraLiva, YaraVita, YaraRega, YaraTera, YaraSuna, and YaraVera and brands. Yara International ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands. The company also provides melting salts, sodium chloride, natural rock salt, high-purity vaccum salt and natural sea salt, potassium chloride, Epsom salt, minerals for pets and livestock, aluminum recycling, salt licks for farm and wild animals under the Alasal, APISAL, AXAL PRO, NUTRIKS, NUTRIKS KaliSel, KASA, k-DRILL, Montanal, and SOLSEL brand names. In addition, it offers table salts under the SALDORO, Cérébos, and Vatel brands; salts for water treatment; dishwashing salts; and de-icing salts. K+S Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

