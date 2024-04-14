Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.50-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.43. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.11.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of STZ opened at $262.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.99. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

