Contrasting Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -257.70% N/A -47.22% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Greenidge Generation and Zurich Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Zurich Insurance Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Zurich Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $70.39 million 0.29 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.07 Zurich Insurance Group $56.10 billion 1.28 $4.35 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats Greenidge Generation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Free Report)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

About Zurich Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car and motor, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, energy and engineering lines, and marine; commercial management liability, financial institutions, and professional indemnity; and cyber, accident and health, and credit lines and surety insurance products, as well as and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers exchanges. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and climate resilience, risk engineering, captive, and cyber resilience, as well as climate risk assessment and reinsurance services. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.