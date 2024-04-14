Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) PT Raised to $355.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Corpay Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

CPAY stock opened at $299.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Corpay has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,840,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,537,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc is a global commercial payments solution provider. Through its portfolio of brands, FLEETCOR helps companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

