Critical Analysis: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) & Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fidelis Insurance and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50 Palomar 0 2 4 0 2.67

Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $18.44, suggesting a potential downside of 0.34%. Palomar has a consensus target price of $87.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.59%. Given Palomar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Fidelis Insurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 59.30% 20.23% 4.22% Palomar 21.07% 19.35% 5.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Palomar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $3.60 billion 0.61 $2.13 billion $19.07 0.97 Palomar $375.93 million 4.92 $79.20 million $3.12 23.85

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Fidelis Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Palomar beats Fidelis Insurance on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings and changed its name to Palomar Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.