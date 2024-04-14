Critical Contrast: MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) versus United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) and MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and MediaTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 27.41% 17.43% 10.98% MediaTek N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $7.25 billion 2.75 $1.96 billion $0.79 10.09 MediaTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares United Microelectronics and MediaTek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than MediaTek.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Microelectronics and MediaTek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 2 0 0 2.00 MediaTek 1 1 0 0 1.50

United Microelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $7.68, suggesting a potential downside of 3.64%. Given United Microelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than MediaTek.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats MediaTek on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About MediaTek

MediaTek Inc. researches, develops, produces, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. It provides multimedia, computer peripherals oriented, consumer-oriented, and other application ICs. The company offers products for smartphones, such as MediaTek Helio chipsets; octa-core and quad-core system-on-chips (SoC); 32-bit chipsets; and SOCs for Google Mobile Service Express. It also provides tablet chipsets that are used in enterprise systems; streaming and traditional audio products for connected audio systems, sound bars, and other applications; chipsets for ultra high definition 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD players, and set top boxes; multi-core smart TV SoCs and chipset for digital TVs; and products for optical disk drives. In addition, the company offers home networking and broadband Wi-Fi products, which are used in PCs, broadband gateways, digital TVs, Blu-ray players, IPTV set-top boxes, and web cams; and automotive solutions, such as mmWave radar sensors, telematics solutions, vision advanced driver systems, and in-vehicle infotainment systems. Further, it provides chipsets for location intelligence, wearable products, smart home solutions, and machine to machine applications; and Narrow-Band Internet of Things (IoT), a 3GPP standardized cellular based low power wide area technology. Additionally, the company is involved in the provision of software and hardware design, development, test, maintenance and repair, and technological consultation services; import and export of its products; sale and delegation of patents and circuit layout rights for its products; and investment activity. It also provides research, marketing, management, and technology services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

