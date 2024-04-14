Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$15.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.56.

A number of research firms have commented on CRR.UN. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Michael Harold Vels purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$12.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 0.91. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.68 and a 52 week high of C$15.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -269.70%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

