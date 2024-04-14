CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Up 65.9% in March

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 645,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 797,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.55.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 139,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $143,351.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,021,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,652,184.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 363,614 shares of company stock valued at $371,230 over the last three months. 55.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.