DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 110.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Arvinas worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $36.29 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The business had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

