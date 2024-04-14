DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 577 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,831,000 after acquiring an additional 72,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,514,000 after acquiring an additional 361,132 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,782,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,266,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after acquiring an additional 231,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NYSE:AGR opened at $35.75 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.70%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

