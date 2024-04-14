DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 198.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 306.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,375,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 913,950 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,711.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 903,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,362,000 after acquiring an additional 853,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.