DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 10,275 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.59.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

