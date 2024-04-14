DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,696 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.90.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

