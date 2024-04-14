Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $210.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.05.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $206.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.85 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total transaction of $969,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,663.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.