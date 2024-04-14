DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,939 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 428,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after acquiring an additional 354,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $203.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.04 and a 200 day moving average of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.64.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

