D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Update

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 921.0 days.

D’Ieteren Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEVF opened at 228.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 205.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is 187.01. D’Ieteren Group has a fifty-two week low of 165.15 and a fifty-two week high of 228.10.

D’Ieteren Group Company Profile

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Microlino, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

