Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.83. 1,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $29.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global ex-US large- and mid-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.