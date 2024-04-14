Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$61.61 and last traded at C$62.03. Approximately 29,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 52,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.78.

Several brokerages have commented on DCBO. ATB Capital raised their target price on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$66.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.91 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Docebo news, Senior Officer Domenic Di Sisto sold 1,479 shares of Docebo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.00, for a total transaction of C$107,967.00. Insiders own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

