Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $505.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $458.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $455.76.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $495.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.85 and its 200 day moving average is $410.78. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $508.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

