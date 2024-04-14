Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.50.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $73.47 on Thursday. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 47.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 60.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 49.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

