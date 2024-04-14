Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.86

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.86 and traded as high as $23.29. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 192,649 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRQ. Barclays cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Dril-Quip Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $746.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2,169.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.14%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $92,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 65.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

