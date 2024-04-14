East Star Resources (LON:EST) Trading Up 14.3%

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 2,728,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,773,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

East Star Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £7.00 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of -0.23.

East Star Resources Company Profile

East Star Resources Plc focuses on the discovery and development of gold, copper, and rare earth metals in Kazakhstan. It undertakes an exploration program, including nine licenses covering 1,321.5 square kilometer in three mineral districts. The company was formerly known as East Star Resources Limited and changed its name to East Star Resources Plc in March 2021.

