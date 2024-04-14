Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,764,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,044,000 after buying an additional 211,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,660,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.38. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $569,589.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,193,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $569,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,193,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $267,598.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.26.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

