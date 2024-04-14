Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IVV stock opened at $513.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.38. The stock has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

