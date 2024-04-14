Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.27 and traded as high as C$1.60. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 35,036 shares trading hands.

Entrée Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$321.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.27.

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

